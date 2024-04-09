GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unaccounted-for cash seized from a farmer’s family following high drama in Vellore district 

April 09, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The cash that was seized.

A flying squad of the Election Commission has seized ₹7 lakh in unaccounted-for cash from a farmer’s family at Kanguppam near K.V. Kuppam in Vellore district amid high drama that unfolded as the inmates of the house refused to open the doors when they were surrounded. 

Late on Sunday night, the flying squad was tipped off that ₹3.5 crore was kept at a farmer’s house for distribution to voters. As it reached the house belonging to Natarajan, a farmer in Kanguppam, the native-place of DMK leader and Minister Durai Murugan, the inmates bolted the doors and refused to open them. The lights were switched off.  

The information was passed on to higher officials, who reached the the spot. They knocked on the doors of the house and asked the inmates to open them. As the stand-off continued, some policemen jumped into the terrace of the house from that of a neighbouring house and seized currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 found strewn around. Later, they broke the doors on the terrace and reached the ground floor, where they recovered ₹5 lakh in cash after a search. The inmates argued that it was their savings and resisted the seizure. 

Sources said Natrajan was into lending and running chit fund schemes. If the family produced proof, the money would be returned, they added. 

