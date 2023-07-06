HamberMenu
Unaccounted for cash of ₹2.14 lakh seized from government engineer in Chennai

Following a complaint of bribery, officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized the cash from S. Baskaran, an assistant executive engineer at the Water Resources Department

July 06, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) recovered ₹2.14 lakh in unaccounted for cash, from S. Baskaran, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Water Resources Department (WRD) at the PWD Complex in Chepauk, Chennai, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The DVAC said that based on information that officials of the WRD were collecting bribes from contractors for renewal of contractors’ licences at their office, a surprise check was conducted by DVAC officers along with Inspection Cell officials on Wednesday.

Unaccounted for cash amounting to ₹2,14,540 was seized from the office of the AEE, Anti Sea Erosion, WRD.

