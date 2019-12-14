Chennai

Unaccounted cash seized from businessman

The police on Friday seized ₹27 lakh of unaccounted money, kept in gunny bags, from a businessman from Kerala. Following information that cash was being transported, police from K.K. Nagar reached Udayam Theatre complex and found persons shifting the gunny bags from an omni bus. Bills or receipts to substantiate the cash was not provided.

