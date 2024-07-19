Unacademy and The Hindu to host UPSC Summit 2024

Unacademy, in association with The Hindu, will organise a UPSC Summit 2024 on July 20 and July 21.

After the inauguration at 4 p.m., the summit will begin at 5 p.m. with a discussion on ‘Indian Democracy in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities’ by All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Following this, J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary of Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection, will speak on the ‘Role of IAS Officers in Disaster Management and Public Policy’.

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, IPS, will address students at 7 p.m. on ‘Career Paths via UPSC Exams & Responsibilities of the Youth of India’. There will be a talk by actor Shefali Shah on the ‘Role of women in leadership and social change’ at 9 p.m.

On July 21, political activist and academician Yogendra Yadav will speak on ‘‘The Idea of India: Challenges and the Way Forward’ at 11 a.m. This will be followed by coach and former cricketer V.V.S. Laxman’s talk on the ‘Strategies for Excellence: Lessons from Indian Cricket’s Success’.

At 2 p.m., Olympic medallist Mary Kom will speak to students on being ‘Fearless in the Face of Adversity’. At 4 p.m., Diplomatic Affairs Editor of The Hindu, Suhasini Haidar will talk about ‘Is India’s Soft Power Policy Still Relevant?’.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh will deliver a talk on the ‘Environmental Challenges for India’ at 5 p.m.

There will be a speech by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on ‘What Will India’s Infrastructure Look Like in 2030?”.

Students can pose questions to the speakers through the live chat feature. Register for the e-summit for free by scanning the QR code.

