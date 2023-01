January 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Uma Sekar assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) on Saturday. A microbiologist, who had been the associate dean of the medical college, director of laboratory services and head of microbiology department, she is the second woman V-C of SRIHER, after its first V-C Lalitha Kameswaran. She has over 100 research publications to her credit, according to a press release.