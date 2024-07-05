GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uma Kumaran, British Tamil, elected MP for Stratford and Bow in the UK

Published - July 05, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Chennai

Sahana Mira S

British Tamil Uma Kumaran, of the Labour Party, has been elected the Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow, securing 19,145 votes, following the UK’s general election that took place on July 4, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin celebrated her victory on social media X by reposting Ms. Kumaran’s tweet, quoting, “Hearty Congratulations to Uma Kumaran on becoming the first-ever Member of Parliament for Stratford and Bow and the first-ever Tamil woman to become a member of the UK Parliament. You bring great pride to the Tamil Community.”

Ms. Kumaran, born in East London, has roots in Sri Lankan Tamil descent. Both her parents are Tamils who fled Sri Lanka in the ‘80s during the Sri Lankan civil war. Ms. Kumaran worked for NHS professionals before joining the Labour party. She first contested in the 2010 local elections in Harrow, London, as one of the Labour Party candidates, but was not elected.

Recently, in her interview with the Tamil Guardian, she has spoken about her Tamil ancestry, and said, “Tamils have contributed immensely to British life, in our NHS, to our economy, in business, arts and culture and our public services.”

After her victory, she expressed her gratitude to all those who placed trust in her, and in the Labour party, and promised to be the voice and representative (of people) on her social media X handle.

