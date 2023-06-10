Ultra modern aerial ladders to be inducted for fire fighting, rescue work across Tamil Nadu 

June 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) has bought new ultra modern aerial ladder platform (ALP) vehicles from Finland which will be used for fire fighting and rescue operations in high-rise buildings, especially in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi.

Director-General of Police (DGP)/ Director of TNFRS Abhash Kumar recently led a team of experts to Finland and inspected the vehicles. Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that with more and more high-rise buildings coming up in urban areas, the department had to equip itself well to handle any emergency in such buildings.

“Already, we have two ALP vehicles of 104 metres height in Chennai. We have bought new vehicles with a ladder height of 54 metres for deployment at the IT corridor, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. We have to equip in the second tier cities where the standard operating procedure is similar to other cities,” he said.

“Our job was to ascertain whether the equipment was ready for shipment as per our requirement. We checked all aspects and suggested some changes as well,” he said.

Being acquired at a cost of over ₹30 crore, the three ALP vehicles with the ladders of 54 metres height were procured from Bronto Skylift, a global supplier of truck-mounted aerial platforms. They will be delivered in a month’s time. The DGP added that the personnel of TNFRS would be sent for onsite training in September.

The two ALP vehicles of 104 metres are at present stationed at Raj Bhavan and Tambaram fire stations in addition to three ALP vehicles of 54 meters height stationed at Egmore, Ashok Nagar and Esplanade fire stations.

The new vehicle has a high-capacity water pump having output range of 6,500 lpm (litres per minute) to pressure the water up to the level of 104 metres height with a monitor throw range of 70 metres is fitted in the vehicle. This vehicle has a cage which can rescue people with a maximum load of 500 kg at a time from the heights.

Water curtain system is fitted in the cage to safeguard the victims from heat radiation during rescue. Moreover, the vehicle is the safest one enabled with a fail safe system which offers alternate boom operating systems, including auxiliary engine, battery power and gravity operating systems which keeps the booms working in case of main engine failure. The boom is capable of withstanding 12.5 m/s wind speed and it will give alarm to the operator during high winds exceeding the nominal level.

