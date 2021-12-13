Ulluram encourages discussions on child sexual abuse, bodily dignity, rights

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 01:54 IST

‘We hope to work with empathetic teachers keen on taking this message forward’

Theatre group Marappachi in collaboration with the Students Federation of India (SFI), Chennai Central, staged ‘Ulluram,’ in the city on Sunday, a play stressing on the importance of creating safe spaces, encouraging discussions on the prevention of child sexual abuse, bodily dignity and rights, and healing.

Several discussions with social activists, artists and teachers, as well as incidents of child sexual abuse being reported through the media formed the foundation for the monologue, said renowned playwright and scholar Mangai. “Every word we have in the monologue is a testimonial — it has a name and place behind it. While we need structural changes to create safe spaces for children, we also want a more complex and deeper understanding which is why the monologue attempts to shed light on bodily dignity, healing and surviving,” she said.

‘Ulluram,’ staged thrice on Sunday, had three different actors — Anbarasi, Satakshi, and Mridula taking the stage for each show.

Advertising

Advertising

Through the monologue, the actors highlighted the importance of why even small whispers could lead to larger discussions, and a better understanding among the members of the society. The monologue also alluded to the need for parents, as well as schools to create a safe environment for children to come forward.

“We want ‘Ulluram’ to reach as many places as possible and want it to be staged in schools to encourage a discussion. We hope to work with empathetic teachers who will be keen on taking this message forward,” Ms. Mangai said. She also stressed on the responsibility of student groups such as SFI to take the message forward. Members of SFI, Chennai Central, too said that they were working on creating awareness about the prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, and hoped to facilitate more discussions regarding the same which in turn would lead to solutions.