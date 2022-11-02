Ullas Trust celebrates Silver Jubilee

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 00:58 IST

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Ullas Trust, a Polaris Foundation social initiative has recognised and felicitated 1,034 students from 188 schools as ‘Young Achievers’. 

These students, who are from corporation, government and aided schools, were awarded merit scholarships and participated in the Ullas Trust’s annual ‘Can Do’ workshop.

Founded in 1997, the Ullas initiative has reached 18 lakh students across 115 districts and 1,500 schools in India. “Our Purpose has been very clear from the beginning — to focus on igniting the minds of teenagers and instilling the ‘Can do’ spirit in them. This is why we focus on high school students studying in Classes IX to XII. We also want to expose them to role models and mentors and show them a world of possibilities,” said Arun Jain, Founder & Trustee — Ullas Trust and CMD, Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

He also  anchored a signature workshop for over 1,000 students at the Music Academy in Chennai,  called the ‘Diary of Dreams’. The book ‘From Teenager to Achiever’, that Mr. Arun authored, was also released by J. Radhakrishnan, Food Secretary who was the Guest of Honour. 

