Ula Rail services to be launched from Madurai

First train will leave on July 23 and cover prominent religious places

Riding on the success of the Bharath Gaurav train services launched from Coimbatore in the State, Madurai would be the launch pad for yet another tourist train service in the State.

Travel Times has tied up with Indian Railways to launch the “Divya Kasi - Aadi Amavasya Yatra” train by Ula Rail, the services of which was launched in the city by Mohamed Farouk, Regional Director, India Tourism Chennai, on Monday.

The first Ula Rail train heading to Kashi from Madurai would be flagged off on July 23. The 12-day tourist programme would cover several religious destinations, including Pithampura, Puri, Konark, Jaipur, Kasi, Gaya, Prayagraj, and Vijayawada. Tourists can board this tourist train at Dindugul, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore, Nellore and Vijayawada stations.

The Ula Rail service is an all inclusive tourist service providing transport, accommodation, and food facilities. Tourists can book at www.ularail.com. The service also offers other tourist packages like Shirdi special, Marvels of North East, Vibrant Gujarat, Pancha Dwaraka, and Royal Rajasthan.

V. Jayanthi, Senior Commercial Manager, Southern Railway and D. Karunanidhi, president, Tamilnadu Travel Mart, were present.