U.K. to help Indian companies manufacture electrolysers for green hydrogen

July 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing Ecosystem Assessment Project was launched by Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and U.K. Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on Saturday.

Through the project, the U.K. will help Indian companies develop a framework for manufacturing electrolysers in Tamil Nadu with a view to expand the production of green hydrogen as a source of power and heating in the State.

“Tamil Nadu has advantages in that it is a coastal state, a leader in renewable energy, has good connectivity and it can support the upswing in supply of renewable energy. Today’s discussion is important because we can understand what we can do to promote electrolyser manufacturing,” said S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Greenest State’

A fireside chat between the two Ministers shed light on both parties’ commitments and interest in promoting this cause. “Tamil Nadu is the greenest State and the Chief Minister has a vision to increasing the tree cover from 23.69% to 33%. We are keen to use green hydrogen and our policy on the same will be rolled out soon,” said Mr. Rajaa.

“I am impressed by Tamil Nadu’s efforts to adopt low-carbon energy sources, boost green jobs and growth across the State while strengthening both its energy and climate security. The U.K. is delighted to partner with Tamil Nadu on both offshore wind and green hydrogen,” said Mr. Stuart.

An open house gave industry participants the chance to share their views, the challenges and the support needed from the State government in this endeavour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT