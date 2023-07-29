ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. to help Indian companies manufacture electrolysers for green hydrogen

July 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing Ecosystem Assessment Project will help Indian companies develop a framework for manufacturing electrolysers to expand the production of green hydrogen as a source of power and heating

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and U.K. Minister of state for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart participating in a discussion on green hydrogen in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Green Hydrogen Electrolyser Manufacturing Ecosystem Assessment Project was launched by Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and U.K. Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on Saturday.

Through the project, the U.K. will help Indian companies develop a framework for manufacturing electrolysers in Tamil Nadu with a view to expand the production of green hydrogen as a source of power and heating in the State.

“Tamil Nadu has advantages in that it is a coastal state, a leader in renewable energy, has good connectivity and it can support the upswing in supply of renewable energy. Today’s discussion is important because we can understand what we can do to promote electrolyser manufacturing,” said S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Greenest State’

A fireside chat between the two Ministers shed light on both parties’ commitments and interest in promoting this cause. “Tamil Nadu is the greenest State and the Chief Minister has a vision to increasing the tree cover from 23.69% to 33%. We are keen to use green hydrogen and our policy on the same will be rolled out soon,” said Mr. Rajaa. 

“I am impressed by Tamil Nadu’s efforts to adopt low-carbon energy sources, boost green jobs and growth across the State while strengthening both its energy and climate security. The U.K. is delighted to partner with Tamil Nadu on both offshore wind and green hydrogen,” said Mr. Stuart. 

An open house gave industry participants the chance to share their views, the challenges and the support needed from the State government in this endeavour. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US