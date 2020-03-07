UGC circular to varsities

The University Grants Commission has issued circulars to all universities under its purview to take preventive measures against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has advised universities and colleges to avoid large gatherings. The letter said said that “students/faculty with a travel history to any COVID-19-affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days should be home-quarantined.”

Students with symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty in breathing should be immediately tested and till the advice of the doctor, must not attend college. If any student or ancillary staff living on campus notices such signs and symptoms, they should call the State/Union Territory’s helpline or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s 24-hour helpline at 011-2397846. They should visit the nearest public health facility, wearing a mask.

Awareness about personal hygiene and washing hands frequently with soap and water, among other preventive measures, are necessary, the letter said.

The UGC has also issued a four-page information pamphlet for display on college notice boards.