Ugandan national arrested at airport for smuggling heroin

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 20:20 IST

The arrested person arrived from Sharjah and had swallowed capsules containing the contraband

The Chennai Customs at the Airport seized nearly one kg of heroin from an Uganda national who tried to smuggle the contraband into the city on Sunday. According to a press release, the Airport Intelligence officers of the Customs received a tip-off that a heroin consignment was being smuggled into the country by a passenger. The Customs officials intercepted a passenger Elly James Opii, 27, of Uganda, who arrived from Sharjah. The officials found that he carried heroin hidden in capsules, some of which he had swallowed. The accused passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.



