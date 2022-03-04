Uganda to sign MoU with Naruvi Hospitals

‘Arrangements will be made to enable people from Uganda requiring medical assistance reach facility’

The Ugandan government would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vellore-based Naruvi Hospitals, said Grace Akello, Uganda Ambassador to India, here on Friday. According to a press release, she congratulated G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, for having established a super-specialty hospital providing the entire range of medical, diagnostic and therapeutic facilities on par with global standards. The Ambassador was the chief guest at a function in the hospital to celebrate the International Women’s Day (March 8).

“Arrangements will be made to enable people from Uganda requiring medical assistance and treatment reach Naruvi Hospitals. A MOU will be signed for the purpose,” the Ambassador said. She also said that she was happy to see a large number of women coming to occupy top positions of governance at various levels, including posts of Mayors in the 21 Corporations, in the recently-held elections to the urban local bodies in the State. On the occasion, Ms. Grace Akello released a pamphlet on the full-body health check-up facilities available in Naruvi Hospitals and the first copy was received by the hospital’s Vice-Chairperson, Anitha Sampath, the release added.