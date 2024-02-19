Udhayanidhi to inaugurate police equestrian championship on February 20

February 19, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A horse riding school and the ‘Greater Chennai Police Equestrian Championship-2024’ will be inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at Pudupet on Tuesday, February 20.

Briefing reporters, Kapil Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, and Sanjay Shekar Deshmukh, Deputy Police Commissioner, said a total of 13 competitions, including four dressage and nine jumping competitions, would be held in the equestrian competition. A total of eight teams, with 46 horses, from other Tamil Nadu districts and neighbouring States, including both police and public teams will participate.

The competition will be held in two categories – Youth and Open. Four trophies – Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Trophy (Overall Champion Team), Best Rider Trophy – Open, Best Rider Trophy- Youth, and Best Rider in Uniformed Services Trophy – will be awarded, the officers added.