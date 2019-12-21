Udhayanidhi takes a dig at Rajinikanth

DMK youth wing secretary and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday appeared to take a dig at actor Rajinikanth on social media after the latter posted a tweet expressing concern over violence during the ongoing protests in the country.

Mr. Rajinikanth said on Thursday: “Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare.”

Mr. Udhayanidhi, referring to the December 23 anti-CAA rally called by the DMK-led opposition, appeared to take a dig at the superstar. “Please leave rich elderly persons who consider rightful protests for civil rights as ‘violence’, at home with enough protection,” he tweeted.

On social media, many pointed out how Rajinikanth had been consistently only critical of protests, rather than the State government and the police, in previous instances such as against Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi police which ended in 13 protesters getting killed by police firing last year.