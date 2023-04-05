Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates National Handloom Expo

April 05, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the National Handloom Expo at the Co-optex Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday. The State government has taken several steps to give a boost to the handloom sector and the weavers, he said.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has advised the staff with the government to wear handloom clothes twice a week and encourage the weavers. With changing times, by taking new novel initiatives, the sector has shown that it is possible to reach greater heights in sales by designing good quality handloom products,” he added.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said the organisation, which incurred a loss of about ₹6 crore to ₹7 crore two years ago had made profit of ₹9 crore. “We provide a guarantee card for buyers to authorise that the sari indeed has pure zari,” he added.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Mayor R. Priya spoke.

The expo will be held at the Co-Optex Exhibition Ground at Egmore till April 18 from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.