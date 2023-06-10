ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off all-women sailing expedition   

June 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu police organised the all-women Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai sailing expedition covering 1,000 km to mark the ‘Golden jubilee year of women in Tamil Nadu Police Force’

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagging off an all-women sailing expedition organised of Tamil Nadu Police, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday flagged off an all-women sailing expedition organised by Tamil Nadu Police. 

The Tamil Nadu Police is celebrating “Golden jubilee year of women in Tamil Nadu Police Force”. As a part of this, an all-women sailing expedition from Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai covering a distance of 1,000 km was scheduled from Saturday to Sunday next.

Mr. Udhayanidhi was flagged off the event on the Royal Madras Yacht Club premises in Chennai Port. Director-General of Police C.Sylendra Babu was present. 

For the expedition, 25 women police personnel were selected and imparted with basic and advance training by the club and the National J/80 Class Association in Chennai Port. This expedition is organised by Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police.

CONNECT WITH US