Udhayanidhi Stalin challenges Governor to speak on anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi

April 07, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday challenged Governor R.N. Ravi to comment on anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

Replying to a question on Mr. Ravi’s controversial remark that anti-Sterlite protests were foreign funded, he said, “He speaks at the Raj Bhavan. Can he come out and speak so in a public meeting or among students or at Thoothukudi? I challenge him. It is a protest that took place for 100 days and 13 persons were shot dead.”

He said there was not much difference between the Governor’s remarks and ones made by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who said he saw the incident on television channels. The Minister went on to condemn the Governor for his remarks. Asked about another statement of the Governor that if Bills were withheld, it means rejection, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said Mr. Ravi was behaving like a dictator.

Referring to the Bill against online gambling that is pending, he said 42 persons had lost their lives and the Bill was passed by the people’s representatives. “This is against the State’s autonomy. The Chief Minister will soon take the next course of action,” he told reporters shortly after inaugurating new facilities at the Government Royapettah Hospital.

