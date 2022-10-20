Udhayanidhi seeks better civic infrastructure in his constituency

All the 47 public toilets in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency to be rebuilt, modern fish market proposed in Chintadripet

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 21:32 IST

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin presenting a list of demands from the poeple in his constituency to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA and DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday visited Ripon Buildings to discuss demands for civic infrastructure from the residents of his constituency.

Most of the residents in the constituency had demanded better public toilets, improvement in pavements, streetlights, desilting of canals, and surveillance cameras on the roads to prevent crime.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a list of proposals to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The Corporation is planning to develop a modern fish market in Chintadripet, roadside parks along the Cooum, and community halls for residents.

The civic body will facilitate improvement of amenities in the slum in front of the Chintadripet police station, construction of anganwadis for children of poor people and reconstruction of 47 toilets in the constituency.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will build additional pumping stations in the constituency.

Mr. Bedi discussed the proposals with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin and assured him of follow-up action.

Mayor Priya Rajan and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar were present.

