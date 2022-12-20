Udhayanidhi launches work on integrated sports facility

December 20, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

World class trainers to be enlisted for the facility

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi during the event on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched the work on development of an integrated sports development facility in Teynampet zone of Chennai Corporation.

According to a press release, the work on development of the sports facility on Dr. Besant Road in ward 116 in Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency is expected to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1.05 crore.  It will have advanced equipment for sports training, aimed at improving performance. World class trainers will be enlisted for the facility.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also launched a public toilet complex in ward 62 of Royapuram zone at the junction of Pumping Station Road and Ritchie Street in Chintadripet. The project was implemented under ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ at an estimated cost of ₹17 lakh. 

In ward 62, he inaugurated the shops in ‘Namma Sandhai’ by women self-help groups to promote the concept of zero waste. The shops in ‘Namma Sandhai’ will be plastic free. They will offer a 10% discount for those who carry their own bags. The customers will get a 5% discount for 10 plastic sachets. The shops will pay one rupee for two plastic bottles.

Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated.

