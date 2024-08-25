GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udhayanidhi launches campaign to clean beaches

He also launched robotic excavators imported from Europe to clear plastic waste from waterbodies in the city

Published - August 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a campaign to clean beaches in the city.

Launching the campaign on the Marina beach, he inaugurated the work to monitor beaches using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and prevent the dumping of waste. He also launched robotic excavators imported from Europe to clear plastic waste from waterbodies in the city. Mr. Udhayanidhi also inspected the dustbins set up on beaches.

Ten student volunteers received certificates for sensitising visitors about plastic pollution on beaches in the city and the impact it had on the ocean.

A total of 411 persons, who were found eligible for employment under compassionate grounds following the death of a family member who worked for the Greater Chennai Corporation, received their appointment orders on Sunday.

