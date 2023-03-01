HamberMenu
Udhayanidhi inaugurates textbook sales centre at DPI

March 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurating the textbook sales centre at the Department of Public Instruction in Chennai on Wednesday.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurating the textbook sales centre at the Department of Public Instruction in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The sale centre in the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation was inaugurated on Wednesday by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed books to students.

The sale centre contains over 700 titles from simplified versions of Sangam literature, to encyclopedias, children’s books and books on the Dravidian movement in both Tamil and English. These books are available to buy online or in the store.

The Ministers then inaugurated the modern assessment cell, preview theatre and extended call centre for the 14417 student helpline in the Dr. MGR Centenary Building on the campus of the Directorate of Public Instruction constructed by the School Education Department.

