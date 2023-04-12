Udhayanidhi inaugurates cricket, football training in Saidapet school

April 12, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Wednesday, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated cricket and football coaching classes at a girls corporation school in Saidapet under the CITIIS programme of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Sports materials were provided to the students.

He presented Memorandum of Understanding to Prithi Ashwin, director, Gennext Cricket Institute and Priya Gopalen and Sandhya Rajan, founders of Great Goals that provides football training. Indian cricketer R. Ashwin and Consul-General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barré were the chief guests.

Mayor R Priya and Ma Subramanian, minister for health and people’s welfare were present as well as Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar.

