Udhayanidhi inaugurates a smart classroom in Teynampet zone

March 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Thursday, a smart classroom in Chennai Middle School on Bells Road was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Students will learn from a digital smart board. The Minister examined this facility, the school’s toilets as well as the attendance register to understand the attendance levels of students and teachers in the school. The classroom was set up under the Cheppakam-Thiruvalikkeni Assembly Member Constituency Fund. Twenty-eight classrooms have been established at a cost of ₹2 lakh each in schools in this Assembly constituency.

