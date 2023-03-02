HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udhayanidhi inaugurates a smart classroom in Teynampet zone

March 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Thursday, a smart classroom in Chennai Middle School on Bells Road was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

Students will learn from a digital smart board. The Minister examined this facility, the school’s toilets as well as the attendance register to understand the attendance levels of students and teachers in the school. The classroom was set up under the Cheppakam-Thiruvalikkeni Assembly Member Constituency Fund. Twenty-eight classrooms have been established at a cost of ₹2 lakh each in schools in this Assembly constituency.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.