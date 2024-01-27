ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi, film personalities pay respects to Bhavatharini in T. Nagar

January 27, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

People gather outside music director Ilaiyaraaja’s residence in T. Nagar to pay respects to Bhavatharini on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A large number of persons, including Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and film personalities, paid their respects to the mortal remains of singer Bhavatharini, the daughter of music director Ilaiyaraaja. The remains were flown in from Sri Lanka to Chennai and taken to the music maestro’s residence in T. Nagar on Friday.

Bhavatharini had died in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin visited and paid his last respects. Former Minister D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant were among those who visited.

After a large number of people, including film personalities, paid their respects from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Friday, the remains of Bhavatharini were taken to Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s native village in Theni district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US