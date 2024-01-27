GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udhayanidhi, film personalities pay respects to Bhavatharini in T. Nagar

January 27, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People gather outside music director Ilaiyaraaja’s residence in T. Nagar to pay respects to Bhavatharini on Friday.

People gather outside music director Ilaiyaraaja’s residence in T. Nagar to pay respects to Bhavatharini on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A large number of persons, including Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and film personalities, paid their respects to the mortal remains of singer Bhavatharini, the daughter of music director Ilaiyaraaja. The remains were flown in from Sri Lanka to Chennai and taken to the music maestro’s residence in T. Nagar on Friday.

Bhavatharini had died in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin visited and paid his last respects. Former Minister D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant were among those who visited.

After a large number of people, including film personalities, paid their respects from 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Friday, the remains of Bhavatharini were taken to Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s native village in Theni district.

