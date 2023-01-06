HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udhayanadhi inaugurates smart classes with Japanese technology at government school

Eighteen schools in the Chepauk-Tiruvallikkeni Assembly constituency will be provided with this Japanese digital technology at a cost of ₹3 lakh per classroom by Rion Tech

January 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, visited the Chennai High School in Chintadripet, Royapuram, on Friday and inaugurated Japanese technology devices on behalf of Rion Tech such as a visual presenter and wireless tablet that will enable students’ learning.

Eighteen schools under the Chepauk-Tiruvallikkeni Assembly constituency will be provided with this Japanese digital technology at a cost of ₹3 lakh per classroom by Ryan Tech.

It is expected that by using this technology and gadgets, learning and teaching would be simplified and students would be able to face public examinations with confidence. In the first phase of this project, digital technology had been implemented in five schools namely Chintadripet High School, Koyyathoppu Primary School, Irusappa Street High School, Chennai High School and Tiruvallikeni Highway Chennai Middle School.

Related Topics

Chennai / school / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.