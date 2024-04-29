Udhagamandalam smashes all-time temperature record

April 29, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

With peak summer around the corner, the mercury level is steadily rising, and breached 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the State on Monday.

Udhagamandalam smashed the all-time temperature record, witnessing 29 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Monday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, RMC Chennai, said that Udhagamandalam had earlier recorded an all-time-high temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1986.

The temperatures are gradually increasing at the national level. Changes in local weather patterns and environmental concerns could also be a reason behind the temporal variation, he added.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning till May 3, indicating that government agencies must keep a watch and stay updated on the hot and humid weather likely to prevail in the State.

Prolonged dry weather has led to the daytime temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius in 11 weather stations across the State. Erode, which has been sizzling for several days, experienced oppressive heat on Monday. It was the hottest place in the State, recording a daytime temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius. Coimbatore recorded 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Intense heat has been gradually building up in Chennai as well. On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 36.2 degrees Celsius and 37.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, residents said that the real feel temperature was more than what was recorded.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that the maximum temperature would be three to four degrees Celsius above average in interior parts of the State till May 3. Extreme temperatures may scorch some north interior places as the mercury level is expected to soar to 39-43 degrees Celsius on May 2 and 3.

The heat wave may tighten its grip on isolated pockets of north interior Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday. Some parts of south Tamil Nadu and the western ghats may receive light rain from Tuesday. The north interior parts may receive rain between May 3 and 5.

In its heat warning bulletin, the RMC has also incorporated advisory on heat stress and steps for treatment of persons affected by heat stroke.

