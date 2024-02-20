Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurates ‘First Greater Chennai Police Equestrian Championship-2024’ and ‘Horse Riding School’ 

February 20, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘First Greater Chennai Police Equestrian Championship-2024’ and ‘Horse Riding School’ in Pudupet. Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other police officers were present.

In continuation of the anti-drug campaign of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, to create awareness among the youth against drugs, Greater Chennai Police and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu are jointly organising the championship from Tuesday for three days at GCP Mounted branch premises at Pudupet.

A total of eight teams with 46 horses from other districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states including police teams and public teams are participating in this event. Mr. Rathore awarded medals and certificates to the winning horses and equestrians in competition held on Tuesday.