Govt. schools in Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Cheyyar covered under the ₹1.5-crore initiative

Udavum Karangal, a Chennai-based NGO, has been working with government schools to provide infrastructure facilities in places including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

The NGO undertook assisting schools to upgrade their infrastructure following the State Government’s public announcement inviting NGOs and other charitable institutions to provide infrastructure facilities in government schools. This had been done at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

In a press release, the NGO said it had worked with 10 schools in various districts. The facilities provided included painting the classrooms, providing furniture, fans and tubelights, renovation of toilets, providing stationery and sports equipment.