Uber starts limited services in Chennai

﻿Taxi-aggregator Uber resumed services in a limited manner from Monday in the city. UberGo, Uber Premier and Uber XL will be available to riders, according to a press release from the company.

Uber has taken several precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 by issuing a set of safety online checklists, making mask mandatory for both commuters and drivers, pre-trip mask verification for drivers, and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Ratul Ghosh, Head Ridesharing, East and South India, Uber, said the resumption of services would bring back earning opportunities for our driver partners.