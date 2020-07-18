Uber offers three new options

Uber, the taxi aggregator, has been keeping its driver partners busy during the lockdown by offering a variety of transport options to the people. Uber, which has been offering free rides for front-line staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has introduced three new transport options for the benefit of citizens affected by the lockdown.
The three transportation facilities include Uber Last Mile Delivery, Uber Essentials and Uber Connect, in Chennai.
A spokesperson said under the Last Mile Delivery service, Uber had entered into pact with eight shopping companies, e-commerce platforms and retail stores, Chennai clocked the highest number of 45,000 bookings among 11 cities in the country.
Also, Uber Essential was introduced to help facilitate essential medical travel requirements of hospitals and pharmacies and for residents to travel between cities amidst the extended lockdown. The offer evoked good response.
Uber recently launched Uber connect wherein various commodities such as medicines, books and dress material were delivered to residents not allowed to move out of their homes for COVID-19 preventive measures.
