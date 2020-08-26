Uber launches 24x7 auto rental with safety screen

CHENNAI

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic when safety in public transport has become a major concern, Uber on Wednesday launched '24x7 Auto Rental' service, with plastic safety partitions between the driver and passengers, in Chennai.

Through this new feature passengers can book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey. Apart from Chennai, the service is available in 5 other cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Pune.

The price starts at ₹159 for one-hour / 10 kilometer package and can be booked for a maximum of eight hours. The ride sharing company said that all autos will observe strict safety guidelines and hygiene standards.

Nitish Bhushan, Head, Marketplace and Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said, “As our cities reopen, we understand that our riders will have different needs. One of which is to book a ride by the hour to help get all their errands done in one go. Autos are one of the most popular modes of transport for Indians and we want to provide riders the ultimate convenience and flexibility on their favourite mode, all at affordable prices. All rides will conform to health guidelines, along with providing the highest possible safety standards.”

Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures to ensure a tension free ride for the passengers. This includes a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Uber will also install safety screens in one lakh autos across the country to provide an additional physical barrier and ensure social distancing between drivers and riders.