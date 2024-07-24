ADVERTISEMENT

UAE Minister joins TN Health Minister in a jogging session in Chennai

Published - July 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Economy, UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Heaith, Tamil Nadu jogging at the health walk track in Besant Avenue Road in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri joined Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for a jogging session along the city’s 8-km long health walk track in Besant Nagar on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Subramanian, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said Mr. Marri was in Chennai to meet the Chief Minister regarding industrial investment and development. Joining the Minister for a jogging session, Mr. Marri was “amazed to see” slogans displayed along the stretch and near the benches and sculptures installed on either side of the track and selfie points to create awareness on the importance of exercise .

He also appreciated Mr. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for implementing the health walk initiative, the Minister said in the post.

The Health Department, in an effort to encourage people to walk regularly, had established 38 such health walk tracks in every district. In Chennai, the 8-km long track starts near Besant Avenue Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US