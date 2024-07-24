GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE Minister joins TN Health Minister in a jogging session in Chennai

Published - July 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Economy, UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Heaith, Tamil Nadu jogging at the health walk track in Besant Avenue Road in Chennai on Wednesday.

Minister for Economy, UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Heaith, Tamil Nadu jogging at the health walk track in Besant Avenue Road in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri joined Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for a jogging session along the city’s 8-km long health walk track in Besant Nagar on Wednesday.

Mr. Subramanian, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said Mr. Marri was in Chennai to meet the Chief Minister regarding industrial investment and development. Joining the Minister for a jogging session, Mr. Marri was “amazed to see” slogans displayed along the stretch and near the benches and sculptures installed on either side of the track and selfie points to create awareness on the importance of exercise .

He also appreciated Mr. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for implementing the health walk initiative, the Minister said in the post.

The Health Department, in an effort to encourage people to walk regularly, had established 38 such health walk tracks in every district. In Chennai, the 8-km long track starts near Besant Avenue Road.

