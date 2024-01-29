GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U-turn in T. Nagar still waiting for the finishing touch

January 29, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
The incomplete U-turn on January 26.

The incomplete U-turn on January 26. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A major junction in T. Nagar is witnessing a situation as tantalising as the treat the master holds endlessly for the dog to see but never drops in its food bowl. Following the free-flowing traffic arrangement at this junction (involving G.N. Chetty Road, Dr. Nair Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road) last November, two U-turns were chiseled out of the Greater Chennai Corporation-run parking space under the flyover.

One of the two, the U-turn where vehicular traffic curves on to the side where the BHEL office is located has stayed busy since its creation. In contrast, the U-turn designed for the traffic to slide on to the side where Vani Mahal and Pothys are located has been rudely “restrained” from entertaining motorists.

The provision for the U-turn has well and truly been made, the restraining low wall having been removed. But the loose ends, which includes having a cable safely tucked away inside the earth, remain untied. A part of the rubble from the broken-down wall at the parking space has been scattered on one end of the U-turn to prevent motorists from using it.

If Greater Chennai Corporation attends to whatever it is that keeps the U-turn from being completed and going functional, traffic movement would be smoother still.

At present, motorists take a U-turn towards Pothys using the regular, crossover lane on G.N. Chetty Road meant for movement of vehicles from Dr. Nair Road to Thirumalai Pillai Road.

