U-turn in front of VTI on Anna Salai seems to do its job 

October 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

Another right turn on the arterial road bites the dust: three U turns replacing right turn decongest busy junctions

Special Correspondent

On a wide road, creating a U-turn as replacement for a right turn disabled at a junction is usually a five-finger exercise. With sufficient space on tap, this exercise is usually predisposed to success.

The only thing that remains to be seen is whether the will to tap into this option exists. On Anna Salai, this option has been exercised at three junctions, with impressive results.

The most recent of the three is the U-turn created in front of Victoria Technical institute as a replacement for the disabled right turn at Spencer’s junction. Similar arrangements on Anna Salai are found around the Wallajah Road junction and the Teynampet junction.

