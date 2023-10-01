U-turn flyover on Rajiv Gandhi Salai nearing completion

October 01, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to construct one of the two U-turn flyovers on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near the Indira Nagar MRTS station is nearing completion. The final portion of work, painting the flyover, is expected to take ten days.

Official sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) explained that the bituminous tar layer atop the flyover has been laid and the first coat of paint is being done currently. “Since it is raining on and off, we have to wait for dry spells to complete the painting. The marking of the road too has to be taken up.”

The unidirectional flyover will allow vehicles moving from Siruseri towards Madhya Kailash to make a U-turn at the elevated level. They can then use Indira Nagar Second Avenue and other roads leading from there to reach their destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second flyover, which is constructed just beyond Tidel Park junction, is to be completed by the end of December. “Most of the work to construct the main body of the flyover has been completed. The service lane and the ramp on one side are to be constructed. Work on the additional arm landing on CSIR Road too is progressing well,” said the source.

This facility is meant for use by motorists proceeding from Thiruvanmiyur to Madhya Kailash to take a U-turn. Motorists should take a left turn and climb onto the flyover, take a U-turn at the elevated level, and get down before the access road to Tidel Park.

In July 2019, the government announced that two U-shaped flyovers would be constructed at the Tidel Park and Indira Nagar junctions to smooth traffic flow on the road and reduce wait times at signals. An administrative sanction of ₹108.13 crore was granted for these works in November 2019.

Chitradevi, a resident of Perungudi, said that along with these flyovers, facilities must be created for pedestrians to cross these junctions. “The road is very wide, and crossing it even at junctions has become very difficult. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, also drive on the wrong side, causing additional problems for pedestrians,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.