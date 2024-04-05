ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths die in road accident  

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on Wednesday night after their motorcycle hit another motorcycle on RBI Subway.

The victims have been identified as Abishek, 18, of Kamarajar Street, Korukkupet, who was working at a private hospital, and his friend Vivek, 19, who was pursuing first-year B.Com in a private college. They were travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

Overspeeding may have caused the accident. The two of them were rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

Ramesh, 24, of Ernavur, who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained injuries, and is undergoing treatment.

