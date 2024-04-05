GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Two youths die in road accident  

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on Wednesday night after their motorcycle hit another motorcycle on RBI Subway.

The victims have been identified as Abishek, 18, of Kamarajar Street, Korukkupet, who was working at a private hospital, and his friend Vivek, 19, who was pursuing first-year B.Com in a private college. They were travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

Overspeeding may have caused the accident. The two of them were rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

Ramesh, 24, of Ernavur, who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained injuries, and is undergoing treatment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.