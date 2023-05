May 05, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Greater Chennai Police on Friday arrested two youths from Odisha on charges of peddling ganja.

Acting on information, the PEW officers searched the bags of two persons on 100 feet road, Ashok Nagar, and found 10 kg of ganja in them. The police said the two had brought the ganja from Odisha for selling it in Chennai. The two were arrested and the ganja seized. The two were identified as Abijit Monda, 27, and Bappu Mohatra, 27.