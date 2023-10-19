Two youth killed in two-wheeler collision in Villivakkam

October 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two youth, including a college student, were killed and two more were injured in a road accident in Villivakkam during the early hours of Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Harish, 20, of Varadharajapuram, Ambattur, who was a third year computer science student, and Jayaprakash, 20, of Villivakkam. They collided with each other on their two-wheelers at the junction between New Avadi Road and Thirunagar in Villivakkam.

They were thrown off their bikes in the impact. While Harish died on the spot due to a head injury, Jayaprakash was rushed to a government hospital and died without responding to the treatment. The pillion riders of both vehicles sustained minor injuries. The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.