Two youth killed in car-bus collision near Urapakkam

November 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two youth travelling in a speeding car were killed after a head-on collision with a bus near Urapakkam in the early hours of Monday. The police identified the victims as Deepak, 23, and Rupesh, 24, from Maraimalai Nagar, who worked as decorators for weddings and events. The police said they, along with three other friends, were heading to Kovalam in the car. Deepak, the driver, lost control of the speeding vehicle near Urapkkam, and jumped lanes. The car collided head-on with a private bus, the police said. Deepak died on the spot. The four others, who were injured, were sent to a nearby private hospital, where Rupesh succumbed to his injuries hours later. The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem.