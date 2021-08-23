Two youth held under POCSO Act

The all-women police, Guindy, on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old youth on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to police sources, the mother of the victim reported to the Kannagi Nagar police station on Friday that the victim had gone missing from home.

Upon investigation, the police found that the girl was escorted by a youth, who was identified as Sathish, 21, of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. The girl was rescued from him. He took her to his house and raped her. Sathish was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

One arrested in Ennore

Similarly, the all-women police, Ennore, arrested a 21-year-old on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, who was identified as S. Rajeshkumar, 21, took the girl to his house in Tiruvallur and raped her after marrying her.

He was remanded in judicial custody.