Two youth held murdering 31-year-old man in Kodungaiyur

March 16, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police have arrested two youth who allegedly stabbed another to death following an argument in Madhavaram.

The police identified the victim as J. Biju, 31, of Assisi Nagar, Madhavaram, who worked as a conductor in a transport corporation. On Thursday evening, he was drinking alcohol near a Tasmac shop on Madhavaram Milk Colony Road when two others, who were also drinking there, argued with him. Following the verbal spat, one of them stabbed Biju to death with a knife. The duo then fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Based on a complaint from Biju’s wife, the Kodungaiyur police registered a case and investigated. The police arrested M. Ranil Vikram alias Ranil, 21, of Vyasarpadi, and V. Arvind, 24, of Vadaperumbakkam.

