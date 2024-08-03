ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth held for stealing bikes 

Published - August 03, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Valasaravakkam police arrested two youth for allegedly stealing two wheelers from several parts of the city. 

The duo were arrested by police following investigation into a complaint given by Kamali, 38, from Krishna Street, Valasaravakkam. The complainant alleged that  she parked her two-wheeler in front of her house on July 24 and the next morning, it had been stolen.

Upon investigation, police arrested the two suspects who have been identified as M. Yuvaraj, 19 of Choolaimedu and P. Saicharan, 19 of Pattur  and recovered five bikes they had stolen from various locations in the city including Valasaravakkam, Korattur, Alandur, Villivakkam and Pallavaram police station limits. 

The arrested youth Yuvaraj already has criminal cases in Egmore, Choolaimedu, Arumbakkam and Madhavarm police stations for theft.  After investigation, the duo were taken to a court and remanded to judicial custody.

