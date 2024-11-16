Two youth held for selling drugs in Taramani, Thoraipakkam

The Taramani police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling methamphetamine in Taramani and Thoraipakkam.

Following a tip-off that staff of information technology firms on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and the adjacent Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road were using drugs, a special team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Taramani, Syed Babu began an operation to trace the supplier.

After investigating, they raided a house at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in Velachery and nabbed Shyam Sundar, 25, a staff at a business process outsourcing (BPO) centre, who was selling methamphetamine to his colleagues. Based on his confession, the police arrested another of his colleagues, Jagadish, 26, of Padi. The police said Jagadish procured methamphetamine from Mumbai and Bengaluru and brought it to the city. They sold the drug to their colleagues at a high price. They also used to peddle ganja.