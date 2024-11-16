 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youth held for selling drugs in Taramani, Thoraipakkam

They were selling methamphetamine to their colleagues

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Taramani police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling methamphetamine in Taramani and Thoraipakkam.

Following a tip-off that staff of information technology firms on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and the adjacent Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road were using drugs, a special team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Taramani, Syed Babu began an operation to trace the supplier.

After investigating, they raided a house at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in Velachery and nabbed Shyam Sundar, 25, a staff at a business process outsourcing (BPO) centre, who was selling methamphetamine to his colleagues. Based on his confession, the police arrested another of his colleagues, Jagadish, 26, of Padi. The police said Jagadish procured methamphetamine from Mumbai and Bengaluru and brought it to the city. They sold the drug to their colleagues at a high price. They also used to peddle ganja.

Published - November 16, 2024 10:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.