July 27, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Chennai

The police on Wednesday arrested Samuel, 21, and Sanjay, 21, for allegedly beating Lokeshwaran, 45, a native Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, after he refused to part with his other valuables in the Old Wharf area near Kasimedu on Monday. Lokeshwaran worked at the fishing harbour and used to sleep in his boat on most night due to his early work hours.

